Operating budget: $8,553,662, up $152,889, or about 1.8 percent, from the $8,400,773 budget voters approved last year.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: One of the articles on this year’s warrant asks voters to consider a three-year contract between the district and the Chesterfield Support Staff Association, and to raise $18,491 for the estimated increases in salaries and benefits in fiscal year 2021. These increases are estimated at $14,700 in fiscal year 2022 and $15,611 in fiscal year 2023.
Also on the warrant: Article 3 asks if voters will raise $50,000 to be added to a capital reserve fund and $10,000 to the special education/high school tuition fund.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Chesterfield Town Hall
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m., in the Chesterfield School gymnasium, 535 Old Chesterfield Road