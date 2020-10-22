CHESTERFIELD — Students of Chesterfield School will transition to full in-person instruction in the coming weeks, after nearly two months of hybrid learning.
Chesterfield will be the third district in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 — which also covers Harrisville, Keene, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland — to bring students to campus full time since schools shifted to remote learning last March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Robert Malay said Marlborough School District began its school year this way and Westmoreland made the switch shortly after.
The Chesterfield School Board approved a plan in August calling for two weeks of remote classes before students — beginning with kindergartners and first graders — returned to school with a mix of in-person instruction two days a week and remote learning the other three days.
During that same meeting, the board said Chesterfield would plan to start bringing students and staff back four days a week — with Fridays off for cleaning — on Monday, Oct. 26, with hopes of having everyone back in the building full time by the end of November.
The board discussed how to accomplish this during a special meeting Wednesday, after being presented with four options by SAU 29 administration. About 100 people tuned in to the session, which was held via Zoom.
Before creating plans for students’ full return, school board Chairwoman Ege Cordell said, administrators moved around desks in classrooms to see how they could accommodate the class sizes while still keeping kids 6 feet apart.
All grade levels were able to do so, aside from grades four and six, due to their having a larger student population.
The board Wednesday unanimously approved an option that will split the fourth and sixth grades into three classes each — instead of two — and have two current staff members, such as special educators, teach the additional classes, which will be held on-site. Malay said on Thursday that students will be contacted directly with information about which class they will be placed in.
Those who are not comfortable sending their children back to any in-person classes still have a fully remote option.
Other options presented for full in-person instruction would have either required the school to hire a full-time substitute or shift classes around to a greater degree.
The approved plan will “allow us to accommodate all classrooms according to 6 feet,” Assistant Superintendent Brian Campbell said.
He added that teachers were given a survey on the options around three weeks ago, and 75 percent favored the plan the board approved Wednesday night. However, Campbell said that when asked if they would prefer to continue the hybrid model instead, 72 percent of teachers agreed.
Parents were also polled about whether they were comfortable sending their kids back to school full time. With about 150 families responding, according to Campbell, just over 120 — or about 84 percent — said they would be.
The Chesterfield School Board’s vote Wednesday came one day after the Monadnock Regional School Board voted to stay with that district’s hybrid model until at least mid-January.
Opinions on whether to bring kids back to in-person learning were divided among attendees of Chesterfield’s meeting.
“To me, transitioning to fully onsite four days a week feels incredibly hasty,” Erin Scaggs said. “It feels so counterintuitive that we are now going to double our class sizes right as we go into cold and flu season.”
But others said the hybrid model is taking too much of a toll.
“I think it is very important that the kids go back full time at this point. You have the full remote [option] if you’re not comfortable ... let’s get them back in school and get them learning,” Neil Rodgers said.
A few attendees and board members said they understand both sides. Amanda Wheeler summed it up by saying, “What works well for one student won’t work well with another.”
Another concern expressed was that using current staff members to teach the additional fourth- and sixth-grade classes will have a trickle effect on other programs.
“Pulling TWO full time staff members from serving students, will lose a LOT of services for our students,” said Laura White in the Zoom chatbox.
Cordell, board chairwoman, noted that the school board will meet again Nov. 9 and can address any concerns about the plan then.