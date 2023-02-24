CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield School District voters will consider a budget of $9.2 million, a collective-bargaining agreement and whether to allocate funds for building renovations during next month’s annual meeting.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $9,228,340. If the budget passes, the district would need to raise $6,658,344 in local property taxes, down $120,464, or 1.8 percent, according to the school board.
This year’s budget proposal is $54,350 over the $9,173,990 voters approved last year, or about 0.6 percent.
Also on the warrant:
One article asks voters to approve the district adding $75,000 to the capital reserve fund. This fund is used for renovation and reconstruction of school buildings. The full amount would be raised from taxes.
Another article asks for permission to raise $10,000 for the special education and high school tuition expendable trust fund. The purpose of this fund is to pay for future unanticipated costs associated with special education or high school tuitions. The full amount would be raised from taxes.
The district also requests $100,000 for a bathroom renovation and asbestos abatement project. This money would be taken from the capital reserve fund.
A final article asks voters to approve costs associated with a collective-bargaining agreement between the district and school support staff. The contract calls for the following estimated increases in salary and benefits: $43,946 in 2023, $24,543 in 2024, $22,796 in 2025 and $24,347 in 2026.
