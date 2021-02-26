CHESTERFIELD — Residents will consider this year’s school district warrant during two virtual information sessions, the first of which will be Saturday afternoon, before voting in drive-thru elections March 9.
Here’s a look at the Chesterfield School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The $8,827,301 operating budget proposed by the school board and budget committee is 3.2 percent more than the $8,553,663 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topics: A four-year contract proposal between the district and the Chesterfield Education Association with an estimated increase in salaries and benefits next year of $36,230 and an estimated total increase of $208,764 over four years. The district and union have already agreed to the new collective bargaining agreement, and the school board and budget committee both recommend its adoption.
Other warrant articles include:
Adding $10,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund, and $5,000 to the special education/high school tuition fund, to be raised through taxation.
Withdrawing $87,200 from the district’s capital reserve fund for roof repairs.
Contested races: None
School district meeting: Because of the pandemic, Chesterfield is holding drive-thru voting, which the district also did last June after the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak delayed the originally scheduled meeting. Residents will vote on warrant articles and candidates for office at the polls Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chesterfield Town Garage at 39 Brattleboro Road.
Prior to that, this Saturday at 2 p.m., the district is hosting a virtual information session for the school warrant. Information on how to view the event remotely on Zoom is available on the district website at che.sau29.org. After that meeting, voters will have until the end of the day Monday, March 1, to submit questions and comments, which will be addressed at a subsequent meeting March 4 at 7 p.m. The final warrant will be posted on the district website Saturday, March 6.