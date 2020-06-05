CHESTERFIELD — Using a drive-thru to buy food from a restaurant, deposit a check at the bank or pick up a prescription at a pharmacy is nothing new.
What is novel is applying the concept to a New England town meeting when a pandemic has made the traditional — sometimes day-long — method of in-person debating, amending, voting and occasional bickering too risky.
But this weekend, Chesterfield residents will give it a shot.
After postponing their annual sessions in March as COVID-19 gained steam, both the town and school districts need voters to sign off on their operating budgets, especially with the school district's fiscal year beginning July 1. The town, which follows a calendar year, is now in its sixth month of running without a voter-backed budget.
Its officials also haven't been able to move forward with road work or make certain purchases because this requires town meeting approval, Town Moderator Brad Roscoe said Thursday.
The solution, for the time being, is to have residents vote on a designated day from the comfort of their cars.
The first entity to test-drive this approach will be the school district, with its annual meeting scheduled to begin Saturday at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chesterfield School.
Already this week, the school board has held a live virtual meeting to present the warrant articles, which residents could watch over the Internet or listen to by phone. Public comments weren't taken during the meeting Tuesday night, but afterward, a telephone, fax line and email address were designated for questions and input. The meeting was recorded and can be viewed at https://che.sau29.org up until 4 p.m. Saturday.
The school board will hold a second live virtual meeting today at 5 p.m. to consider that feedback. According to a document explaining the procedure, school-board members will decide at that meeting whether to amend the warrant articles, and any votes will be made by roll call. As with the previous meeting, no public comment will be accepted, and the session will be recorded and available to view on the school website until 4 p.m. Saturday.
The school district's warrant this year has seven articles that voters will consider by written ballot. They include a nearly $8.6 million operating budget and a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the school district's support staff association.
However, the votes cast for and against the articles — with the exception of the operating budget — won't be valid unless the majority OKs the first article, which will be to approve the modified process, School District Moderator Gary Winn said Thursday.
"To conduct the meeting, we need voters to tell us if yes, this is acceptable or no, they're not happy with this," he said. "If they say no, basically the whole day is for nothing. If they say yes, we can go ahead and count the ballots."
The operating budget is its own vote, and ballots for that can be counted regardless of whether voters approve the meeting format, he said.
Unlike previous years, a provision is included in this year's warrant that allows for the moderator to recess the meeting to a specific date, time and place if either or both the budget and meeting-approval article fail, Winn said.
In past years, articles, such as the budget, would be amended from the floor if voters disagreed with them.
"Typically with a school meeting, we wouldn't leave the room until we had a budget," Winn said. "We don't have that opportunity this year. If people vote no, we don’t have the ability to go back and try to come up with another budget."
During Saturday's meeting, residents should remain in their vehicles at all times, he said. Local voting officials will be wearing face masks, and meeting participants are encouraged to do the same, as they will roll down their windows to check in and receive and deposit their ballots, according to Winn.
Voters with last names beginning with A-M are asked to enter the school driveway, and voters with last names beginning with N-Z are asked to enter from the town office driveway from the office end and proceed along the outside perimeter toward the school drop-off walkway.
At the first stop, voters will show their identification to be checked in, holding it at arm's length out their car window, Winn said. The person will then be given a card to place on their vehicle with the number of registered voters in it. Next, participants will be directed to a second stop where they'll receive their ballots. To help limit any possible spread of COVID-19, residents are asked to bring their own pens.
Vehicles will then travel to a third stop where people can cast their ballots. The earliest voting can close is 4 p.m., according to the procedure, and after casting their votes, residents are asked to leave the area following the traffic patterns around the islands back to the street. Results will be posted at the school and on its website.
Winn said the meeting procedure is based on protocols put in place by the N.H. Secretary of State's Office and systems used by other schools and towns across the state to conduct their annual meetings during the pandemic — specifically, he noted, the Bow School District. Besides the Secretary of State's Office, school officials have also been in contact with the school district's attorney and the N.H. School Boards Association to discuss how best to meet the protocols, he said.
As for the town meeting, Roscoe said, municipal officials are using the Chesterfield School District's as an example, but with some changes, including not allowing warrant articles to be amended.
"It's logistics. In talking with the Attorney General's Office, they said it's probably the smartest way to go. If we try to amend anything, it could get messy in the virtual world," he said.
The town meeting is scheduled on Saturday, June 13, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the town garage. There will be a virtual informational meeting June 9 at 7 p.m. to present the warrant articles, Roscoe said.
"We did a lot of talking with the Attorney General's Office and the secretary of state, and we got the town lawyer involved. It seems like this is the only way we could move forward in any reasonable time frame," he said.
Chesterfield's warrant contains 39 articles, including an approximately $3.9 million budget and a request to raise $361,150 for the reconstruction and repaving of Pine Crest, Pine Tree Circle, Maple Road, Old Chesterfield Road and 1 mile of North Shore Road.
Like the school district warrant, the majority of voters need to agree to the meeting process before the votes cast for the other articles, except the budget, are counted.
Unfortunately, the guidance for conducting a town meeting at this time isn't really specific, and there isn't a prescribed way state officials are saying meetings should be conducted, Roscoe said. In regard to Chesterfield's approach, the best answer he has received is that it probably won't be contested, he said.
"It's kind of an uneasy thing; there are no blanket directions," he said.
Both Roscoe and Winn have the authority to recess their respective meetings at any point they deem the process "unworkable or not in the best interests of the voters of Chesterfield," according to documents outlining procedures for each meeting.
Winn said this caveat gives him the leeway to stop the meeting and come up with a better solution, if necessary. It's no different from having the authority to recess an indoor town meeting if, for example, the building's roof starts buckling. But he said he's confident Saturday's meeting will work out fine.
"At the moment, I can’t think of any reason this shouldn’t be able to happen."
More information about the school district meeting is available at https://che.sau29.org, including how to view tonight's virtual meeting and copies of the ballot and proposed budget.
More information about town meeting, including how to view the June 9 virtual meeting and copies of the ballot, is available on the town's website at https://chesterfield.nh.gov