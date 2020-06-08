CHESTERFIELD — Voters approved the Chesterfield School District’s $8.6 million budget Saturday using an alternative voting system that allowed residents to cast their ballots without leaving their cars.
The adjusted setup was implemented as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and was designed to allow people to vote in the annual meeting while maintaining social-distancing practices. Voters easily approved the district’s proposed budget, 107 to 7.
Of the town’s 3,062 registered voters, 114 came out to vote when the polls were open between 2 and 4 p.m. The town of Chesterfield will hold its town meeting in a similar fashion, scheduled Saturday, June 13, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Voters also approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Chesterfield Support Staff Association, which calls for estimated salary and benefit increases of $18,491 in fiscal year 2021, $14,700 in 2022 and $15,611 in 2023. As part of the same article, voters agreed to raise and appropriate $18,491 for the estimated increases in the first year.
In addition, residents voted 103 to 11 to raise and appropriate $50,000 for the district’s capital reserve fund, as recommended by both the school board and the Chesterfield Budget Committee. They also agreed, 102 to 11, to raise and appropriate $10,000 for the district’s special education/high school tuition fund, which was also backed by the school board and budget committee.
Because of the unusual voting setup, the first article on the warrant asked voters to approve the drive-thru voting system. According to district officials, if this article had failed, the whole voting process, except for the budget vote, would have become invalid. It passed, 112 to 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district opted to delay its annual meeting for several months and ultimately converted it to a hybrid virtual/drive-thru process. The school board presented the warrant articles to voters during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, and public comments were accepted until Friday, when a second Zoom meeting was hosted to allow the board to make any amendments to the articles based on public input.
However, none of the articles were amended during Friday’s meeting.
Ballots were cast Saturday after voters showed their identification from their cars and were handed a ballot. They then pulled into the traffic loop, where they were able to park, fill out their ballots, and then turn them in on their way out.
Other than the input residents could submit ahead of voting Saturday, there was no public comment portion during the meeting.
School board Chairwoman Ege Cordell said the school district was taking safety precautions very seriously, with all those working the “polls” wearing face masks and no voters exiting their vehicles. Vehicles flowed smoothly through the path set up for them and about 30 minutes in, Cordell said the district’s experiment with drive-thru voting was going well.
“I think people really understood the process; we tried to publicize it a lot from a lot of different angles,” Cordell said. “I think [School Moderator Gary Winn] has been really good about getting it out to the town.”
She added that the school’s principal, Sharyn D’Eon, sent off an email to residents partway through the vote to remind them there was still time to head down to the school parking lot.
According to School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay, the district’s annual meeting may attract around 80 voters in an average year, but more than 70 had already turned out an hour into the voting period.
However, one voter, Chesterfield Town Clerk Barbara Girs, told The Sentinel she would have preferred a traditional-style meeting, where residents are able to discuss the issues in real time. Girs said she feels the meeting could have been held outside while still giving people an opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns in person.
This would be akin to the format Jaffrey’s town meeting followed Saturday at Hope Fellowship Church. (See article on A1.)
“I think people ought to be able to talk about it,” Girs said. “... You could have 100 people here, and it wouldn’t be unsafe.”