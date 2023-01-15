CHESTERFIELD — Town officials and residents are exploring efforts to breathe new life into an abandoned building in Spofford.
Chesterfield's Economic Development Committee hosted a meeting Saturday morning attended by around 60 residents to explain the history of a contaminated site and brainstorm options to transform it into a resource for the community.
The discussion, held inside town hall, was led by Julianna Dodson, a Spofford resident and former member of the EDC. Dodson explained that the properties, occupying 410-411 Route 9A, have been abandoned for quite some time and have accumulated more than a quarter million dollars in unpaid property taxes, which would allow the town to take possession of the site.
One of the parcels is occupied by a dilapidated brick building, formerly a Ford Dealership in the 1920s, Dodson said. That building sits next to the other parcel which once housed a mill in the 19th century and was later owned by Electrosonic Inc., an IT service management company, from 1966 to 1984.
"When Electrosonic owned that old mill building ... they manufactured printed circuit boards," said Dodson, deputy executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship. "They improperly disposed of their chemical waste, then the chemicals seeped into the ground and they're now as deep as the bedrock."
In 2005, Dodson said the town partnered with the Environmental Protection Agency and the N.H. Department of Environmental Services to tear down the building and remove some of the contaminated soil but not all of it.
During her presentation, Dodson elaborated that the goal of the meeting was to establish interest in repurposing the unused land and then eventually design a remedial action plan to determine the desired use, what work needs to be done on the site and how much it would cost.
She said Chesterfield could take possession of the parcels and lead the efforts to decontaminate the site, or the town could auction it off to a potential private owner or nonprofit organization.
Dodson said the reason the town hasn't tried to procure the land yet is out of fear of liability associated with chemical contamination.
"If they take possession of the property and get all these lawsuits about chemical contamination, who eventually suffers the burden of that? The taxpayers," she said.
Nancy Mendel, a Spofford resident and environmental attorney, chimed in alongside Dodson to explain that the state has certain safety nets for that, namely a Brownfields Covenant Program, established in 1996. According to the DES, the program provides liability protections for the investigation, cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated properties.
J.B. Mack, principal planner with Southwest Region Planning Commission, said that when the nonprofit helped assess the site and look for hazardous materials or waste about 10 years back, it found asbestos, lead-based paint and traces of polychlorinated biphenyl, a highly carcinogenic chemical compound.
According to the EPA, PCBs were used in manufacturing beginning in 1929 until they were banned in 1979.
During one point in the meeting, Dodson emphasized to the audience that everything is still early on in the process, but it needs public interest to proceed.
"It doesn't mean it will necessarily happen," she said. "It's a very complicated site and there are a lot of hurdles to go through and we don't know if the town will take possession or if it will be a nonprofit or private investor. But it's still important to go through this process so that we can figure out as a town what we would like to see."
The end of the meeting was dedicated to attendees proposing ideas for what could become of the site. A few of the suggestions voiced aloud were to open a cafe, a brewpub, or transform the space into a recreation area with a tennis court or a playground. Others expressed a want for a sort of gathering space for residents to be able to converse and mingle with neighbors.
Dodson encouraged anyone interested in getting involved with the next steps to join a citizen task force which would be supported by the EDC. After the meeting, she said 10 attendees signed a sheet expressing their interest.
"It's so exciting," she said. "I'm not surprised because ... we know that there is interest. But for people to actually follow through and show up on a Saturday and have respectful discourse and then sign up to keep working on it I think was a bit of a surprise to me."
