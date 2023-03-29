CHESTERFIELD — A trio of town library trustees kept their seats in Tuesday's elections.
Michelle Fuller won re-election, defeating Joan Hayssen, 196-46, for a one-year term. Incumbent Amy Neal kept her seat, earning 142 votes to defeat challengers Linda Heimerdinger (36 votes) and Kirsti Sandy (58 votes) for a two-year term. And in the final race for a pair of three-year terms on the board, incumbent Heather Madden won re-election with 167 votes, while Leslie McMahon Frank took the other seat with 152. Greg Pratt finished out of the running with 123 votes.
Elected without contest: Fran Shippee, selectboard, three years; Edward Cheever, treasurer, one year; Kenneth H. Cook, tax collector, one year; Norma Abel, trustee of the trust funds; Margaret Winn, cemetery commissioner, three years; George Goulet and Alexander Winn, budget committee, three years; Phil D. Davis, budget committee, two years.
No one filed to run for a third open seat on the budget committee for a three-year term. Greg Pratt received six write-in votes, the most for that seat, though as of Tuesday night Pratt had not confirmed whether he would accept the position, the town clerk's office said.
Voters also approved all four zoning amendments on the ballot Tuesday. The town held its annual business meeting on March 18. Elections were postponed from March 14 due to the nor'easter.
