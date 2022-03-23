CHESTERFIELD — Police are seeking a man they allege robbed a hotel at gunpoint Wednesday morning, Police Chief Duane Chickering announced that afternoon.
Police responded to the Riverside Hotel at 20 Riverside Drive in Wester Chesterfield around 7:12 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery, Chickering said in a news release, which was also posted on the department's Facebook page.
Video and witness statements show the suspect brandishing a tan-colored semiautomatic handgun as he approached the hotel counter, Chickering said. The suspect demanded money and the hotel employee complied, he said.
The suspect — described as a white man about six feet tall with a medium build — then fled the property in a dark Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Vermont plates, according to the release. He wore a brown-and-black jacket with a hoodie, green mask, dark pants and black shoes with red laces, police said.
The vehicle, which had been reported stolen to the Brattleboro Police Departmentearlier in the day, was later found abandoned in the parking lot of a Brattleboro restaurant,about a mile from the crime scene and has been seized pending a search warrant, Chickering said.
Chickering could not immediately be reached for additional information Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 603-363-4233.