CHESTERFIELD — A Connecticut man faces several charges, including attempted burglary and resisting arrest, after leading officers in a vehicle chase Thursday, according to Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering.
Louis Mims, 60, has also been charged with disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, driving without a license and misuse use of plates.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Chesterfield police were alerted to a suspicious person knocking on the door of a home on Winchester Road, according to a news release Chickering sent Thursday evening. The man was reported to be driving a dark-colored SUV with Connecticut license plates that was last seen traveling east on Winchester Road, Chickering wrote, noting that this street dead ends at Pisgah State Park.
The responding officer saw the vehicle in question, a black 2002 Ford Explorer, driving a across a lawn before parking behind a residence, the release says. The officer followed on foot and observed a man, later identified as Mims, trying to gain entry into the home and ordered him to stop, Chickering wrote.
Mims then jumped back into the SUV and drove over a lawn chair as he attempted to flee at a high rate of speed, and headed toward Route 63, according to the release, which says police followed him and he headed north on Route 63. Chickering wrote that he joined the pursuit, following Mims down Twin Brook Road, across Route 9 and down Pond Brook Road, all while traveling at a high rate of speed.
The chase ended when Mims collided with a tree near Streeter Hill Road and Pond Brook Road, according to the news release. Chickering said Mims was taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was seized pending a search warrant.
Mims is being held at the Cheshire County jail in Keene. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 1 p.m. in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a suspicious black Ford Explorer in their driveway is asked to contact Chesterfield police at 363-4233.