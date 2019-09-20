CHESTERFIELD — Residents will gather in the center of town Saturday to celebrate Old Home Day with festival food, music and old-fashioned games for all ages.
Last year’s Old Home Day event in Chesterfield drew more than 400 people, according to a news release from residents. The festival's purpose is “celebrating Chesterfield’s history, fostering connections in our community, and building a bright future together,” the release says.
From live music and a parade to a craft fair and art exhibit, the event should offer something for everyone, the release says. Contests will include sack-racing, pie-eating and honey-calling, as well as a tug-of-war between the police and fire departments.
For children, there will be bounce houses and inflatable slides, giant games and pony rides.
Several local organizations will be selling food, including the Friends of the Chesterfield Library with pie, Asbury Church with homemade chili and the Chesterfield and Spofford fire departments with traditional fair food.
Chesterfield’s Old Home Day celebration will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, find Chesterfield Old Home Days on Facebook.