CHESTERFIELD — Emergency responders rescued a West Chesterfield man early Monday morning after he got lost during a hike in Pisgah State Park, the N.H. Department of Fish and Game said in a news release.
Noah Pepera-Rudd, 29, was located shortly after 3 a.m. in a large swamp and was brought to safety, the release said. He was dehydrated but unhurt.
Pepera-Rudd's family notified first responders around 7 p.m. Sunday that he had been gone for four hours, longer than expected, after leaving for a hike from Horseshoe Road in Chesterfield, the release said. The area is "a large expanse of challenging terrain" with no trails, and while he had hiked there before, his family was worried when he did not return as expected, according to Fish and Game.
The Chesterfield police and fire departments, N.H. State Police and Fish and Game began a search and called in New England K9 Search and Rescue, a Grantham-based group that aids law enforcement, when their efforts were not initially successful, the release said.
New England K9 searchers made voice contact with Pepera-Rudd, who had been unable to navigate the swamp, a little after 3 a.m., and escorted him out to safety, according to Fish and Game.