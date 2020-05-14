Three local towns have postponed their town meetings again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chesterfield, Jaffrey and Nelson had been planning to hold the meetings this month, after pushing them back from their original dates in mid-March. But with the public health crisis still ongoing, each town has rescheduled again, according to notices on their websites.
Chesterfield has rescheduled its town and school district meetings for June 6. Jaffrey has also scheduled town meeting for that day. Nelson has pushed it back to July 18.