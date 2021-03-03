CHESTERFIELD — Although many Monadnock Region communities have postponed their annual town meetings until later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chesterfield will still hold its session next week. As a safety precaution, however, residents will participate in drive-thru-style voting at the Town Garage on Brattleboro Road and will cast ballots for town elections, zoning amendments and warrant articles simultaneously. (Voters will also consider the school district ballot and warrant.)
Here’s a look at the town’s ballot and warrant:
Budget proposal: $3,834,137, down $94,846, or 2.4 percent, from the $3,928,983 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topics: The Chesterfield Planning Board has backed a zoning amendment that would limit development around Spofford Lake in an effort to reduce soil erosion that causes invasive plants to grow in the lake. Several local property owners say the proposed ordinance is overly restrictive and needs to be developed further.
Warrant articles:
Whether to appropriate $231,590 to repair and repave a portion of North Shore Road, which would be funded from $17,857 in state grants, $93,000 from a town capital reserve fund and the remainder via taxation.
To spend $170,000 from capital reserves to purchase new vehicles for the highway department, including a loader, a bucket truck and a sweeper.
To spend $112,761 from capital reserves on infrastructure work at town buildings, including window maintenance at town hall and painting the interior of the police department and town hall.
To spend $42,050 from capital reserves to purchase a new police cruiser.
Contested races: Five candidates are vying for three seats on the town’s budget committee. Incumbents William Gregg Denzler, Burton E. Riendeau and Brad Roscoe are contending with Erik Barnes and Joseph Parisi for election to the committee, which has three-year terms.
Elections: Tuesday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., drive-thru-style at Town Garage, 39 Brattleboro Road, West Chesterfield. Residents are asked to bring their IDs to the polling station, wear masks and remain in their vehicles while voting. Vehicles will receive ballots for each voter.
Town meeting: The business meeting will be conducted simultaneously with elections but on a separate ballot. Chesterfield will hold a second virtual information session on town meeting items at 7 p.m. tonight. Zoom login information is available on the town’s website, and residents can also dial into the meeting by telephone at 646-876-9923.