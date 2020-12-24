CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield police say a home on Forestview Drive was burglarized early Tuesday morning while the family that owns it slept.
Family members reported the incident to police after waking up to find that someone had gone through an unlocked car on the property and that their indoor cat was outside an exterior basement door, Chesterfield Police Officer Derek Jackson said Thursday.
Police responded to the home around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jackson said, and concluded based on that evidence as well as footprints near the unlocked basement door that the home had been burglarized earlier that morning. Police had not identified a suspect as of Thursday morning, according to Jackson.
He said the intruder took an unspecified amount of cash from the car and that police were still investigating at that time whether any items were removed from the house.
“It is concerning that the suspect (s) in this case entered an occupied home at night while the family slept,” Chesterfield police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “There is no evidence at this time that would lead us to believe that the suspect had any intentions other than theft when he/she entered the home.
Jackson said police have asked neighbors with security cameras to check their footage from Tuesday morning in an effort to identify the intruder. Anyone with information for the investigation can call Police Chief Duane Chickering at 603-363-4233, extension 61.