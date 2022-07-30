Cheshire Village at Home, a volunteer-run program offered through the Keene Senior Center, is looking to expand into more towns throughout the county.
The program, which started in 2017, assists residents 50 and older who need additional care but want to continue living in their homes, according to a recent news release from Cheshire Village at Home (CVAH).
The nonprofit offers services like transportation to and from appointments and other errands within Cheshire County, completion of household projects and yard work, and check-in calls made on a daily, weekly or other basis determined by CVAH members.
Memberships start at $225 for six months and include access to events at the Keene Senior Center.
CVAH currently serves 31 households across Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough, Stoddard and Nelson, according to service coordinator Pat Field.
Recognizing the need for CVAH’s services in the region, Field said the group is looking to expand into four additional communities — Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Winchester and West Swanzey.
“We see the need, and we’re anxious to help as many people as we can,” said Betsy Dubois, assistant service coordinator.
Expanding into more area towns seemed like a natural next step as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease, Dubois said.
However, the ability to bring Cheshire Village at Home to more towns is dependent on recruiting additional volunteers, Dubois said. Since the program is volunteer-based, increasing the number of volunteers from around the county will open the door for more members. CVAH has 17 volunteers across the five communities it presently serves.
Volunteers can work as many hours as they want, Dubois said. Participants can request services online or by calling during office hours. Those requests, which must be submitted with three days’ notice, are then delegated to a willing volunteer, Dubois said.
She added that getting more volunteers would also lift potential members off the waitlist, which now sits at eight households.
CVAH does not have a clear timeline for its expansion plans, but the group is actively working to recruit enough volunteers to move forward. The organization is contacting towns around the county and spreading the word on social media and distributing flyers.
“We’re doing all we can,” Dubois said.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can contact Cheshire Village at Home at 603-903-9680 or cheshirevillageah@gmail.com. They can also stop in the Keene Senior Center at 70 Court St. from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, Dubois said.
Volunteers are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Field said, but the program has implemented a few COVID precautions, including requiring masks and sanitizing vehicles after each use, so members can feel safe while using the services.
Cheshire Village at Home offers year-long and six-month memberships, with a required deposit of $400 and $225, respectively. Three-month trial memberships are also available with a $125 deposit.
The deposit will be refunded if, for any reason, the membership process is not completed, according to the CVAH website.
For more information, call Cheshire Village at Home during office hours at 603-903-9680 or visit cvah.clubexpress.com.
