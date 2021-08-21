Cheshire Village at Home will host a “Welcoming Fall” Cider, Donuts & Coffee Social Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Horseshoe Pavilion at Wheelock Park, Park Avenue in Keene. Members, volunteers and community members are welcome. The event will be held rain or shine.
This is a great opportunity to learn more about the services provided by Cheshire Village at Home (CV@H), whether an individual interested in remaining at home and needing a little help or family members and friends looking for information to assist a loved one to stay independent.
Cheshire Village at Home is a fee-for-service program of The Keene Senior Center, pairing older adults with volunteers who can provide transportation to medical appointments or for errands, assistance with projects around the home, companionship, daily wellness calls, etc. Partial scholarships are available, as well as several membership plans. For more information, call 603-903-9680 or visit the CV@H Facebook page.