Cheshire Village at Home is looking for some volunteers who want to make a difference in the life of a senior.
Cheshire Village at Home is a program of the Keene Senior Center. Its vetted volunteers help people over the age of 50 who live at home and could use a hand or social connection every now and then.
Anyone interested in finding out more information about volunteering is invited to come to the Second Annual Non-Traditional Pie Tasting Social on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene. Coffee and tea will be served, along with non-holiday pies. This is an opportunity to meet members, current volunteers, other interested members of the community and committee members. For more information, call Kathy at 603-876-6123.