Cheshire TV board president Jodi Turner described difficult times at the public access station while presenting the organization’s annual report to Keene city councilors Thursday night. But she said she’s looking forward to moving the nonprofit in a more positive direction.
The board’s bylaws haven’t always been followed to the letter, she told the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee. The station’s equipment is badly in need of upgrading, and there’s been some staff turnover, she explained.
However, Turner told the committee that she’s learned a lot since becoming the board chairwoman over the summer, and she’s ready to focus on the future.
“I’m very proud of the services that we offer, but there are some things that we need to do better,” she said. “Building a stronger board is what I would like to see. I would like to see training with our board, mutual respect goals and more transparency.”
Cheshire TV airs a variety of locally produced programming. Established in 2005, the station was originally funded via a cable franchise fee paid to the city of Keene by area cable providers. But in January 2019, the city executed a new agreement, in which Cheshire TV receives a flat rate of $15,150 each month, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told The Sentinel in September.
Originally, the station partnered with Keene, Swanzey and Marlborough, but Marlborough is no longer in the mix, Turner told The Sentinel Friday.
During Thursday’s committee meeting, Turner said the board has thoroughly reviewed the station’s governing documents to ensure that rules are being followed going forward and noted that Cheshire TV has brought in younger staff members who are familiar with the latest video technology.
Councilor Terry Clark, a member of the committee who also previously served as the city’s representative on the Cheshire TV board, noted that while it’s good the organization is moving ahead, the council still has to be concerned about the station’s ability to play its required role, which includes airing municipal meetings.
The “gorilla in the room,” he said, was that Cheshire TV had been using a borrowed Nexus machine, the device that enables the station to actually broadcast its programming, which has needed to be replaced for some time. Turner confirmed that a replacement has been ordered and is currently shipping.
“Turmoil in the past is passed; we really should be concerned about what’s going on in the future,” Clark said to Turner during Thursday’s meeting. “You need to understand the city needs to be concerned with how Cheshire TV serves city functions ... You seem to be clear on some of the steps that you need to take to bring Cheshire TV back to normal.”
‘Things were not great’
Turner told councilors that she became aware of tensions within the organization shortly after joining the board in the fall of 2019. She said former Executive Director Mark Nelson had offered his resignation within two months of her becoming a board member, and she said it was clear that the atmosphere at the station could have been better.
“It was apparent that things were not great at Cheshire TV,” she said. “There was a lot of turmoil, a lot of disgruntlement, and the board took this into consideration.”
But some members of the organization — people who are actively involved with Cheshire TV but do not sit on its board of directors, such as those who produce shows for the station — have taken issue with the board itself.
An Oct. 15 letter to directors signed by four Cheshire TV members, which was obtained by The Sentinel, calls for a special meeting of the board. The only reason given for the meeting is “the removal of member(s) of the Board of Directors without cause” and “the filling of vacancies on the Board of Directors.”
The letters says that, per Cheshire TV’s bylaws, the session must occur sometime between Nov. 14 and Jan. 13. Five percent of the Cheshire TV’s general membership is needed to call a special meeting.
Cheshire TV’s bylaws provide for 12 seats on the board of directors: six of them to be elected by the organization’s membership, one each from Keene State College and the Keene School District, one from each of the organization’s contracting municipalities and one appointed through a majority vote of the board.
At present, Turner said, there are eight board members, but an upcoming election, which she said has been delayed, will seek to add new board members. Rules regarding elections have left some board members confused, she said, which is the primary area of the bylaws where she said there has been “an interpretation issue.”
She said one of the letter’s signatories sent her an email in September expressing concerns about the election process, as well as the fact that two long-time employees had been let go over the summer, which he felt had left Cheshire TV without the required technical knowledge to run the station effectively.
“We’re trying to make things better,” Turner said. “Cheshire TV had been on a downward spiral for years. It’s not visible to the public because we’ve been doing everything we’re supposed to be doing, it’s the day-to-day.”
If things hadn’t changed, she added, it may have reached a point where there was “no Cheshire TV.”
Complaints from ex-employees
In addition to the members who signed the letter, two former employees have also expressed disappointment with the organization.
Nelson, the former executive director, told The Sentinel last month that he had expressed interest in late 2019 and early 2020 in finding other employment, saying he wasn’t happy at Cheshire TV and that he had agreed to stay on until a suitable replacement was found. But after the COVID-19 outbreak, he said he chose to stay put for a bit longer.
“I decided to stay on because I didn’t fancy the idea of looking for a job in a pandemic,” he said. When he learned in July that he was being let go, he said it was unexpected and “a slap in the face.”
Turner said Cheshire TV chose to accept Nelson’s resignation, which she said was given verbally in January, during a July 7 board meeting. Then-board member Tom Travers was then made executive director, but Turner said the board has since voted to remove him from that position.
Turner said she had heard nothing about Nelson choosing to stay at Cheshire TV after initially learning he was looking to move on. Nelson was not immediately reachable for further comment on Friday.
During that same July board meeting, Turner told city councilors Thursday night, the board also decided to terminate the employment of former Cheshire TV Field Production Manager David Kirkpatrick, though she didn’t specify why.
Speaking with The Sentinel in September, Kirkpatrick said he believes he was fired because he took some concerns about the way Cheshire TV was being run to Facebook. In a now-deleted post, Kirkpatrick criticized the organization for a lack of equipment and amenities within the studio.
When asked by a commenter on the post how the community could help, Kirkpatrick wrote, “Become board members. Attend the meetings. Write letters to the [executive director] and the [board of directors], to the city. Just plain participate?”
Turner strongly denied that Kirkpatrick’s termination was related to the Facebook post.
In a June 25 email to other board members obtained by The Sentinel, Travers, then still on the board, said a special meeting would be called “to review these comments and seek the board’s recommendation and action.” The same day, Nelson told Travers in a separate email that he was in favor of giving Kirkpatrick another chance. In a June 23 email to Kirkpatrick, Nelson had specified which part of the Cheshire TV employee handbook his posts appeared to violate.
“That is very disturbing,” Kirkpatrick told The Sentinel in September, noting that the aim of the post was to raise concerns about the way public dollars were being spent. “That was me doing the right thing for the right reasons and me being let go for really the wrong reason entirely.”