The percentage of Cheshire Medical Center’s COVID-19 tests coming back positive continues to rise, with the latest rate climbing closer to 30 percent.
The Keene hospital reported Tuesday a positivity rate of 28.2 percent during the week ending Jan. 13, compared to 27.6 percent the week before.
"This continues to be extremely high ...," said President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso. "We think of our numbers as a sample of what's going on in the community, so if you walk down the street with four people, one of them probably has COVID. It's very, very high."
The positivity rate of tests conducted by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate has steadily increased since the current COVID-19 surge began right after Thanksgiving. Before then, Cheshire Medical's highest test positivity rate had been in September, at 11.3 percent.
The hospital is also still seeing a high volume of COVID-19 inpatients.
As of Tuesday morning, Cheshire Medical had 24 patients hospitalized with the virus, up by two from that time last week, according to Caruso. He said a majority of them are unvaccinated, as in previous weeks, but he did not have the percentage.
Seven of the COVID-19 inpatients were in the ICU, up one from last week's total, and five were on ventilators.
Cheshire Medical had an additional six COVID-19-recovering patients — those who are no longer infectious but still require hospitalization to recover from the virus. This is an increase of four patients from the week prior, but is much lower than Jan. 4, when the hospital had 16.
These patients further strain Cheshire Medical’s resources, as hospitals have experienced across the state.
Data as of Monday from the N.H. Hospital Association show that in addition to at least 409 infectious COVID-19 patients, Granite State hospitals were treating another 147 patients recovering from the virus.
Cheshire Medical did have some beds available Tuesday, unlike in prior weeks. But, Caruso said staffing and resources remain tight.
And he added that with cases related to holiday gatherings still likely throughout the week, peak COVID-19 activity has yet to come.
"We have an awful lot of COVID patients that are very, very sick, and the number that are coming in are equal to the number leaving the facility at this point," he said. "So it's a very high, steady state."
Cheshire Medical continues to urge people to practice COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick and washing hands frequently, especially as New Hampshire continues to see high case numbers.
Those who haven’t done so are also encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, as it’s the best way to protect yourself and others from the viral disease, according to health experts.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call 2-1-1.