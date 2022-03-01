Cheshire Medical Center on Tuesday reported its lowest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests since early October, as these rates and the number of inpatients with the viral disease continue to drop.
For the week ending Feb. 25, the latest available data, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate reported a positivity rate of 9.3 percent, compared to 14.6 the week prior.
This continues the dramatic decrease the Keene hospital has seen in its positivity rate in recent weeks, which has fallen more than 20 percent from its peak in late January, at 32.6 percent.
Cheshire Medical President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso said this low number has given a "little sense of relief" to staff at the hospital, which had only one COVID-19 inpatient in its ICU as of Tuesday. An additional six people with the viral disease were under Cheshire Medical's care that day.
"I think they're hoping there's not a false sense of security," he said, "but I think, so far, we're feeling a little bit better overall."
Anything over 10 percent positivity on a weekly basis indicates substantial community transmission of the virus, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
However, 100 or more active cases per 100,000 people is also a determinant, and all New Hampshire counties are still classified as having substantial transmission.
And while Caruso said numbers will likely continue to drop, he added it's hard to say whether or not they'll climb back up.
"It'll be interesting to see where [the rate] bottoms out ...," he explained. "It's possible, if we stay at this level, that we could see a resurgence; if it drops below 2 percent, that's less likely."
Cheshire Medical continues to urge people to practice COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick and washing hands frequently.
As the weather starts to warm, Caruso added that the more people can have any social gatherings outdoors, the better, as this makes it harder to contract the virus.
Those who haven’t done so are also encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, as these are the best way to protect yourself and others from a serious case of the viral disease, according to health experts.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
