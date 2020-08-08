Like other hospitals in New Hampshire, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene will launch a community COVID-19 testing site in the coming week, as part of the state’s effort to transition away from its fixed testing sites.
N.H. Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at a news conference Thursday that the nine fixed testing sites — including one on Krif Road in Keene — will shut down once hospitals across the state have their programs running smoothly.
Once that happens, she said, the state will assess whether there are any gaps and open new fixed sites in areas that don’t already have immediate access to testing.
“It’s important that nobody needs to drive long distances to get a COVID test,” Shibinette said.
There will be 19 hospital-based testing sites statewide, in addition to 25 locations at urgent care centers. Twelve pharmacies are also offering testing, but none are in the Monadnock Region.
ConvenientMD in Keene and ClearChoiceMD in Brattleboro both offer COVID-19 testing.
Otherwise, aside from Cheshire Medical, the next closest hospitals for testing will be Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont and St. Joseph Hospital in Milford.
Cheshire Medical has been able to test symptomatic patients for COVID-19 since early spring, but those interested in a test had to be referred by a provider associated with the hospital.
Starting Monday, the new drive-thru program will require only an appointment, similar to the state-run sites, according to a news release from the hospital Friday. Anyone can be tested, including those who are not showing symptoms of the viral disease.
Those without health insurance will be able to get a test free of charge, as the hospital’s initiative is financed by the state.
“Offering COVID-19 testing as part of this program supports Cheshire’s mission to advance the health and wellness of our community and the people of the Monadnock Region,” President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso said in the release.
Testing will be done Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the hospital’s west entrance, at 580 Court St. To make an appointment, call 354-6700.
The hours for Cheshire Medical’s program will be much more limited than the Krif Road site, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Spokeswoman Heather Atwell said this is because the community testing is in addition to the hospital testing its own patients.
“We will continue to evaluate our testing program and the needs of our patients and community,” she said in an email.
More than 168,000 people statewide had been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, and 6,742 had tested positive, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. At the Krif Road site, well over 2,000 tests were conducted by late July.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit cheshiremed.org/COVID. To find other testing sites, visit nh.gov/covid19 and click “get tested.”