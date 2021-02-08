Cheshire Medical Center's walk-in clinic will move to the Keene hospital's main campus on Court Street next week, in part to make it more convenient for potential COVID-19 patients.
The hospital, an affiliate of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system, will begin offering urgent primary care visits at the new location Feb. 17, Cheshire Medical Center said in a news release Monday. Services at its current location — the Center at Colony Mill plaza on Emerald Street — will be discontinued that same day.
The walk-in clinic shares its current space with Cheshire Medical's ophthalmology center, which will remain there, according to hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell. The clinic has been housed in the plaza for nearly six years, she added, and serves about 12,000 patients annually.
Cheshire Medical will continue to lease the walk-in clinic's portion of the space, but doesn't have specific plans for it yet, according to Atwell.
Walk-in clinics don't require appointments, and provide services such as routine vaccinations, evaluation of cold and flu symptoms and treatment for mild physical injuries, such as sprains. People with life-threatening symptoms should always go to their nearest emergency department or call 911, according to Cheshire Medical's website.
Upper respiratory symptoms — such as runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing and coughing — historically account for almost half of the Keene urgent-care clinic's visits, according to the release.
Because these symptoms are also possible signs of the novel coronavirus, moving the clinic will allow patients who need more aggressive care or additional evaluation to be referred more quickly to a service that checks possible COVID-19 patients, the Keene Ambulatory Respiratory Evaluation Service (KARES).
That program, also at the hospital's main campus, was launched at the end of March, the release says.
The new urgent care location on Cheshire Medical's floor 1A will also be more convenient for patients picking up medicine from the hospital's on-site pharmacy after a visit, Atwell said by email.
Once relocated, the clinic will keep the same hours, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Designated parking for walk-in patients, who will use the hospital's main entrance, will be made available near the hospital's west entrance.
The Keene hospital is also expanding its video telehealth services to include urgent medical needs, according to the release. All patients will be screened prior to their appointments to determine whether a virtual or in-person visit is necessary.
“We look forward to continuing to care for our patients’ acute medical needs, whether in person or via Virtual Visit," Dr. Marika Henegan, medical director of urgent visits and KARES, said in a prepared statement.