Cheshire Medical Center in Keene will be hosting a COVID-19 testing site on Sunday through a collaboration with the state.
The testing, which is by appointment only, will be held on the hospital's campus from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release from Cheshire Medical Center. People need to schedule appointments through their doctor, or if they don't have a doctor, by calling 211.
The DHHS Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Program is part of expanded testing in the state, which started Wednesday.
State officials are now advising anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus to get tested. Those symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A mobile team will set up at Cheshire Medical with help from the National Guard and is expected to return to the Keene hospital within about 10 days, according to the news release.
The team is sent daily to different parts of the state, rotating among the 10 counties to increase access to testing "for essential businesses, targeted communities, and other emerging areas of need," the release said.
Drive-through testing was also established this week at sites in Claremont, Lancaster, Plymouth, Rochester and Tamworth.
Cheshire Medical officials were not immediately available for further information.