Cheshire Medical Center has once again tightened its visitor policy, amid substantial rates of COVID-19 transmission in Cheshire County, the Keene hospital announced Thursday morning.
The status has shifted from "yellow" to "red" — the strictest protocol the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate can implement — and the hospital is not allowing any visitors, except for caregivers of patients, and for children, patients who are pregnant or in labor, and those in end-of-life care, according to its website.
The decision was based on several factors, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell, such as community COVID-19 transmission and percent positivity rates.
Outpatient prenatal patients can bring one adult with them to prenatal or ultrasound visits, have up to two adults with them during labor, and have one person with them for their postpartum appointments.
Children can have one primary caregiver with them during an outpatient visit, and up to two if they are inpatients.
Patients in end-of-life care are allowed up to two people in their rooms at a time.
The visitor policy, the website notes, is assessed on a weekly basis.
More information on the visitation policy can be found at cheshiremed.org/visitors.