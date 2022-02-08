Cheshire Medical Center has seen a significant drop recently in its number of COVID-19 inpatients, as its CEO says hospitalizations and cases in the region have likely peaked amid this latest surge.
The Keene hospital had only six people hospitalized with the viral disease — and none in the ICU — as of Tuesday morning, according to President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso.
This is a major decline from recent weeks, and Caruso said it has provided some sense of relief to hospital staff. Just last Tuesday, the hospital had 19 inpatients, five of whom were in the ICU.
"We're feeling pretty good with [this] number. We've seen a steady decline since last week ... [it's] really a positive thing," Caruso said.
The percent positivity rate — the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive — at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate has also dropped for the second week in a row.
For the week ending Feb. 3, Cheshire Medical reported a positivity rate of 23.7 percent, the lowest figure it’s seen since the final week of December. The week prior, the hospital saw a rate of 25.5 percent after peaking amid the latest surge at 32.6 percent in the week ending Jan. 20.
However, Caruso noted, the current rate is still very high.
Ideally, he'd like the rate to be less than 10 percent — a figure that the region has seen before and was manageable for the hospital.
He said the demand for testing has eased at the hospital recently, with a drop-in testing site opening at 62 Maple Ave. in Keene in late January and more people using at-home rapid tests.
This makes it a bit more difficult for Cheshire Medical to predict if and when the numbers will continue to fall, Caruso explained.
The hospital continues to urge people to practice COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick and washing hands frequently, especially as New Hampshire continues to see high case numbers.
Those who haven’t done so are also encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, as these measures are the best way to protect yourself and others from a serious case of the viral disease, according to health experts.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
