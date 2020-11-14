As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Hampshire, Cheshire Medical Center is tightening its policy for allowing visitors into its facilities, according to a news release Friday.
The policy, which went into effect Thursday, prohibits visitors from the buildings except for caregivers needed to help patients with cognitive, physical or other support, including driving someone home after they were sedated for a procedure; pediatric visits (one primary caregiver for a doctor’s visit and two primary caregivers for inpatients and during a hospital stay); one adult visitor for prenatal and postpartum appointments, and two caregivers during labor and delivery; and for patients at the end of life, two visitors are allowed at one time.
Virtual visits can also be arranged for people to see hospitalized patients, as well as for patient appointments.
For more information on the policy visit cheshiremed.org/patients-visitors/visiting-policy