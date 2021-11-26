Cheshire Medical Center in Keene is seeing its highest number of COVID-19 inpatients to date, resulting in up to 15 people waiting in the emergency department for a bed over the past week, according to an official.
President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso said patient volume and growing staffing issues — coupled with the state's current spike in COVID-19 cases — are the main reasons for the lack of beds not only at Cheshire Medical, but at other hospitals statewide that the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate would normally send patients if needed.
People needing a bed aren't just COVID-19 patients, he noted, but are admitted for "all kinds of things."
"We've been sending people as far away as Albany, but our ambulance services are completely strapped ... ," Caruso told The Sentinel. "That is having a huge impact because with a limited number of ambulances, you can't send an ambulance out for eight hours."
The hospital's ICU has 10 beds, but is only staffed for eight of them. In the emergency department, there are 20 beds, though overflow beds in hallways can be used if needed.
Patients without beds have been receiving their inpatient care in the emergency department until one becomes available, according to Caruso. Normally, people would go to the emergency room and then be admitted to the hospital if they need overnight care.
The bed shortage is occurring even with added precautions to make more spots available, such as the hospital's decision last week to postpone any elective procedures requiring an overnight stay.
"There was one point last week where there were either 13 or 15 people in our emergency room waiting for a bed," he said. "And that's a lot. Usually we have one or two."
Cheshire Medical has also seen its percent positivity rate — the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive — nearly double over the past few weeks among those who received a test through the hospital.
During the week ending Nov. 18 — the latest data available from Cheshire Medical Center — the hospital reported a rate of 16.1 percent, compared to the week prior when it was 8.5 percent.
This comes at a time when the state is seeing its highest case rates to date.
In the week ending Sunday, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire reached an all-time high of 1,027, according to data from the state health department. That number has slightly dropped this week, with an average of 964 cases reported as of Wednesday, the latest data available.
The Granite State's vaccination rate has also been stalled for months, with about 55 percent of residents fully vaccinated as of Friday, the state health department's data show. In Cheshire County, that number is slightly lower at 50 percent.
Because of these factors, Caruso said a community mask mandate is needed now "more than ever," and said he's been pushing Keene officials to implement one.
City Councilor Randy Filiault — who proposed the city’s original mask mandate in the spring of 2020 — told The Sentinel this week he plans to suggest next month that Keene implements a mandate again.
Keene’s mask mandate, which was in effect until July 2021, covered all indoor public spaces, as well as outdoor spaces where business was being conducted. On June 1, the outdoor portion of the law was lifted, with the full ordinance expiring a month later.
Filiault had said his upcoming proposal will likely resemble the policy that was in place in June, with masks being required only indoors.
And across the river, Brattleboro officials also reinstated the town's indoor mask requirement at an emergency meeting this week.
Caruso said a mandate is the right move, as COVID-19 continues to surge, weather gets colder and more gatherings move indoors.
"There are other towns around the country that say 'Please, wear a mask in our store,' and we're not doing that here," he said. "You go into the big places, in the grocery stores, and the number of people masking has dropped dramatically ... I don't understand that; not understanding the consequences."