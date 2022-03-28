Cheshire Medical Center has further relaxed its visitation policy, the Keene hospital announced Sunday, as COVID-19 cases continue to drop locally.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate loosened its policy last month to allow visitors for certain patients who do not have COVID-19, after following its strictest approach for months.
Its latest policy went into effect today and includes at all Cheshire Medical locations, such as Walpole Family Practice and Winchester Family Practice, according to hospital spokesman Matthew Barone.
Adult inpatients who test negative can have two visitors with them, the new policy says, while pediatric inpatients can have three adults. This is one additional person for both age groups compared to the prior policy.
Inpatients who test positive for COVID-19 are still not allowed to have visitors, Barone said, aside from those receiving end-of-life care.
Adult outpatients are allowed one visitor for appointments or procedures, including for obstetrics and labor and delivery. Postpartum patients can have one adult stay overnight with them, and have two visitors per day.
Pediatric patients can have two adults with them for outpatient visits.
In the emergency department, two visitors are allowed to be with the patient. The policy notes that at times, “the waiting room is too crowded to remain safe,” and at that point visitors may be asked to wait in their car.
For end-of-life care, the number of visitors will be discussed with the patient’s care team.
All visitors and patients must still wear a medical mask, which will be given at the hospital’s entrances, or a well-fitted N95.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
