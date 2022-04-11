In the nine months since its launch, Cheshire Medical Center's outpatient psychiatry program has seen hundreds of patients, according to the Keene hospital.
The program, which began in July, is intended to fill the gap for patients who need more specialized mental health care than what a primary care provider can offer, but who don't require hospitalization.
"We’re pleased with the groundwork and progress we’ve achieved thus far to develop this inaugural ambulatory psychiatry department at Cheshire," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cherie Holmes.
More than 500 patients have been seen since the program began, in line with what officials had anticipated, according to hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
There is a high demand for this type of care, the hospital said, given the shortage of psychiatrists and other mental health workers nationally. In 2016, Cheshire Medical had to close its inpatient mental health unit because of a lack of staff.
Cheshire Medical Center patients who have severe cases of lower-level mental health issues— such as depression and anxiety — can be referred by their primary-care provider to the program for a psychiatric evaluation.
A mental health plan will then be created for the patient, just like a standard therapy appointment. If needed, the program's psychiatrist can consult with the patient’s primary-care provider, for reasons such as managing the patient’s medications.
Patients can also be referred to a local mental health specialist if they are in need of counseling or non-medical options, according to Atwell.
Though the program only has one psychiatrist, Holmes said the hospital has hired a chair of psychiatry to start in August.
Cheshire Medical is still searching for an associate mental health provider to add to the program's staff.
Patients of Cheshire Medical Center who are interested in its psychiatric services can talk to their primary-care provider.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.