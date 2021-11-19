Due to an increase in COVID-19 patients at Cheshire Medical Center, the Keene hospital announced Friday it is postponing some elective procedures.
This includes any surgeries that require inpatient admission, according to a news release. Any emergency or same-day surgeries that don't require a hospital stay will continue.
"Based on current numbers and predictive modeling trends, the current challenges may worsen," the release says. "All hospitals in New Hampshire and New England are experiencing these same capacity challenges in inpatient volumes and staffing."
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate has postponed these procedures during prior surges of the viral disease, most recently in January. The hospital will evaluate this decision daily, the release notes.
In the week ending Thursday, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire reached an all-time high of 880, according to data from the state's health department. The second-highest to date was in December 2020, when New Hampshire was averaging 868 new cases per day.
Hospitalizations are also spiking, with 327 COVID-19 patients in New Hampshire hospitals as of Thursday, according to data from the state health department. The state's hospitalizations are about the same as in January, with 326 patients at its most recent peak.
Given the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state, the hospital is continuing to urge people to get vaccinated, in addition to mask-wearing, hand-washing and staying home when sick.