Cheshire Medical Center is again postponing certain nonessential procedures, in large part due to the recent surge in the community’s COVID-19 transmission.
Non-urgent procedures that require an overnight stay at the Keene hospital will be delayed, according to spokesman Matthew Barone, while those that don’t will be performed as planned.
Postponements started last week, Barone added, as part of the hospital’s contingency planning for increases in COVID-19 cases.
To date, 878 Granite Staters have died of complications from the disease, and 53,148 have tested positive for it, according to the state health department’s latest data. As of Tuesday morning, 287 people were in New Hampshire hospitals for COVID-19.
All necessary procedures, surgeries and urgent care at Cheshire Medical will still continue, Barone noted.
“Across NH, and here at Cheshire, there is limited in-patient bed capacity, requiring the postponement of some procedures down to half the normal volume for now ...,” he said in an email. “This contingency planning happening now for elective procedures is essential in order to keep beds available for more urgent patient care.”
Once the state’s COVID-19 rates begin to decrease or stabilize, Barone said the hospital will “feel more comfortable returning to 100% on elective surgeries.”
Routine procedures were postponed nationwide at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, as hospitals worked to squirrel away personal protective equipment, make room for COVID-19 patients and limit the number of people inside the hospital.
The resulting revenue loss — coupled with fewer in-person visits and the costs of additional safety equipment — left hospitals across the state and beyond financially hemorrhaging. New Hampshire hospitals collectively lost $575 million in revenue between March and July, according to a report in the Concord Monitor.
By early May, the state lifted its restrictions on elective procedures, and Cheshire Medical and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough began to bring back slowly those that were time-sensitive, starting with ones that had been canceled in the months prior.
Then, in July, as the number of active COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire continued to subside, both hospitals began offering all elective procedures again to patients.
While Cheshire Medical has begun delaying these procedures once more, Monadnock Community Hospital has not, according to spokeswoman Laura Gingras. She said the hospital is monitoring the situation daily.
Elective procedures are not always optional; the term just refers to those that can be scheduled in advance and address issues that aren’t life-threatening. Examples are cataract surgery, carpal tunnel surgery, joint replacement, hysterectomy and sinus surgery.
Cheshire Medical’s Barone said there isn’t one specific type of elective procedure being put off.
“We’re simply spacing them out to keep beds available should we see a surge in [COVID-19] patients,” he said.
During the pandemic, Barone said the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system affiliate has had up to 16 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time.
And while he described this high point as “manageable for day-to-day operations,” Barone said the 169-bed hospital needs to prepare for the possibility of a sharper increase in numbers.
Cheshire Medical’s decision to suspend certain nonessential procedures is also due to staffing challenges, according to Barone.
He explained that the hospital, like many across the nation, is seeing scarcities in the health-care workforce because of COVID-19 exposure. These employees must quarantine, he added, which “impacts staffing levels at times.”Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.