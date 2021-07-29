Five years after closing its inpatient mental health unit for lack of enough psychiatrists to staff it, Cheshire Medical Center is now offering outpatient psychiatric services to its primary-care patients.
The Keene hospital — an affiliate of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system — saw a need for additional services in the area for people whose mental health issues aren't severe enough for inpatient care, but who need a bit more guidance than what a primary-care provider can offer, according to Dr. Michael O'Shea, medical director of emergency care and ambulatory services.
"The department will serve as that middle ground, and I think they will fill a huge gap," he said.
The new department has one psychiatrist on staff so far, Dr. Christopher Mills, who started seeing patients in recent weeks.
Prior to coming to Cheshire Medical, Mills was the medical director of Phoenix House New England's locations in Dublin and Keene, the latter of which recently closed. He has also held roles at Monadnock Family Services in Keene as a resident psychiatrist and at Cheshire Medical as an attending physician.
Phil Wyzik, CEO of Monadnock Family Services, said this additional service is needed in the region.
"Anytime our community can find ways to add psychiatric or mental health providers to the hospital or any treatment setting, we are all better off," he said in an email.
In his new role, Mills has started out in an office near the primary-care providers so he can gain familiarity with them, and also to show patients the new service is available.
Patients who have severe cases of lower-level mental health issues — such as depression and anxiety — can be referred by their primary-care provider to Mills for a psychiatric evaluation.
He will then create a mental health plan for the patient, just like a standard therapy appointment. If needed, O'Shea said Mills can consult with the patient's primary-care provider, for reasons such as managing the patient's medications.
"Having the ability to go local and stay within the system is the advantage to patients," O'Shea said. "It's not like there are one million openings for patients [for psychiatric care] within the community anyway, there just aren't, so it's really providing access to care that's not here."
Though there are mental health providers in the Monadnock Region and throughout the state, many are booked solid and cannot take on new patients, partially due to the uptick in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a continued shortage in workers.
"We are frequently hearing reports from people that outpatient waits can be more often measured in months than weeks," said Ken Norton, executive director of New Hampshire's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Cheshire Medical's department hopes to hire another psychiatrist, as well as two behavioral health nurse practitioners, with hopes to fill the latter positions over the next year, according to O'Shea.
Hiring another psychiatrist, though, may take some time.
For years, the nation has grappled with a psychiatrist shortage, which has been linked to an aging workforce and burnout among those in the field.
"It's one of those specialties that's really difficult to fill," O'Shea said. "... And you need the right kind of person who wants to live in a smaller town."
With a one-man staff to start, O'Shea said the hospital decided to offer the service only to patients who already have a primary-care provider at the hospital.
In the future, though, he said Cheshire Medical hopes to expand the service to other community members.
"It's not that we don't see the need for folks outside of the community," O'Shea said, "but if we fill him up, it's the same problem all over again."
Patients of Cheshire Medical Center who are interested in its psychiatric services can talk to their primary-care provider or call the hospital's direct line at 354-5400 to book an appointment.