After months of adhering to its strictest visitor policy, Cheshire Medical Center will now allow visitors for certain patients who do not have COVID-19, the Keene hospital announced Thursday.
The new policy went into effect that day and includes all Cheshire Medical locations, such as Walpole Family Practice and Winchester Family Practice, according to a news release from the hospital.
Adult patients who test negative for COVID-19 are now allowed to have one person with them during outpatient visits, and can have one adult visitor if they are admitted. Two adults are allowed for pediatric inpatients who test negative for the viral disease.
In the emergency department, patients younger than 18 can have two parents or guardians with them, the release says. Those who are 19 or older may have one person with them. If the patient is COVID-positive, no one is allowed to be with them.
All visitors and patients must wear a medical mask, which will be given at the hospital's entrances, or a well-fitted N95.
Hospital spokesman Matthew Barone said this decision to loosen restrictions was not based on community transmission rates for the area, which remain high.
"[Two] years into this pandemic we have the right safety measures in place to protect our patients, their visitors, and staff at Cheshire ... ," he said in an email. "The policy shift really recognizes that the pandemic is likely here for some time and that visitors play a significant role in the healing process for our patients."
He added that patients and visitors will be screened at the door for COVID-19 symptoms, but will not be required to get tested for the viral disease.
Children at outpatient visits are still allowed two adult visitors.
Pregnant patients are also still allowed to have two adults with them during active labor. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be assessed for visitation on a case-by-case basis, according to Barone.
Visitors are still not allowed for all other patients who test positive for COVID-19.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
