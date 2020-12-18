Frontline health-care workers became the first people to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Friday.
Dr. Jim Suozzi, EMS medical director, was the first hospital employee to be vaccinated for COVID-19 Friday. “I feel good,” he said after receiving the first of two doses of the vaccine. A second dose is needed 21 days afterward.
Nurse Tracy Turcott, clinical leader for Cheshire Medical's COVID-19 screenings and testing, was also among the first employees to receive the vaccine. About 55 staff members will be vaccinated Friday, with other vaccination clinics scheduled through Wednesday.
“I’m less worried about the side effects than I am getting [COVID-19],” Turcott said. “I’ve been a nurse for 29 years, and I never thought I would experience anything like this.”
New Hampshire received 12,675 doses of the vaccine on Monday, with Cheshire Medical scheduled to receive about 180 doses this week.
Additional batches in the coming weeks will go to others at high risk, including more health workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The exact timetable for when the vaccine be widely available isn't yet known. The health department estimated that people should be able to get vaccinated within six to 12 months.
Pfizer/BioNTech reported a 95 percent efficacy rate from its clinical trials, as well as no major safety concerns among the more than 40,000 people who have participated, according to the state health department.
A second vaccine, developed by Moderna, could be approved under emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as today.
