Amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has seen an increased demand for testing this month.
“Our numbers are extremely high,” said Dr. Christopher LaRocca, a family physician who oversees the hospital’s testing program.
The local Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate — the only hospital locally doing community COVID-19 testing, in addition to pharmacies and urgent cares — has been administering tests on its Court Street campus since August 2020.
At the beginning of this summer, LaRocca said, Cheshire Medical was giving out about 300 tests per week at its drive-thru site. But throughout September, the hospital has been averaging more than 800 tests weekly, similar to what it saw this winter during COVID-19’s second surge statewide.
Cheshire County as a whole has seen a similar increase in testing.
The seven-day average for the week of Aug. 15 was about 156 tests, according to data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. By Sept. 2, that average had jumped to about 835 tests — the highest peak in the past 90 days.
This hasn’t translated to a significant rise in vaccination rates, however, which have hovered around 50 percent statewide since June.
The county’s relatively low vaccination rates, coupled with the spike in cases starting in late August, are likely the reasons for the testing surge, LaRocca said.
As of Thursday, about half of the county had been fully vaccinated, the state health department’s data show, compared to about 54 percent across New Hampshire. Hancock and Harrisville have the highest rates locally, both at 67.2 percent, with the lowest in Rindge at 35.2 percent.
Students heading back to in-person learning this fall could also be helping drive the hospital’s testing increase, LaRocca said.
While local school districts don’t require testing, it is still encouraged if students are potentially exposed to the viral disease.
And since school began, there has been a significant increase in the number of children getting tested, as well as how many kids are testing positive, according to hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell. There is also an uptick in testing due to workplace exposures, she added.
Anyone with exposure to the virus, LaRocca said, should be getting tested.
According to current state guidance, he said anyone who has developed symptoms of the viral disease — regardless of vaccination status — should be tested.
Additionally, if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, but do not develop symptoms, you should be tested between three to five days after exposure.
People do not need to be patients of Cheshire Medical to be tested there, according to Atwell. Appointments are required, though.
Two types of PCR tests are offered on site — saliva and nasal swab. Both tests have the same level of sensitivity, LaRocca said, but the nasal swab tends to have a slightly faster turnaround time for results.
“But they are both equally effective in terms of getting the right diagnosis,” he said.
To request a testing appointment, visit bit.ly/cheshiretests or call the hospital’s testing information line at 354-6700 and leave a voicemail. Soon, Atwell added, people will be able to self-schedule their COVID-19 tests through their myDH.org account.
Cheshire Medical is also encouraging community members to consider other testing options, like pharmacies and urgent care facilities, to help lighten the hospital’s load.