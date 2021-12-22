Twenty-eight people with COVID-19 were newly admitted to Cheshire Medical Center this past week, as that number continues to climb, according to the latest data from the Keene hospital.
The statistics — from Dec. 13 to 19 — show that 19 of those inpatients were not vaccinated, seven were fully inoculated, and two had an unknown vaccination status.
Breakthrough cases of the viral disease can and do occur in those who are vaccinated. However, those who are inoculated are likely to have a much milder form of COVID-19 than those who aren't.
Officials with Cheshire Medical have said that those who are fully vaccinated and hospitalized are often seeking medical attention for a different complication but also tested positive for COVID-19.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate saw 22 new people admitted the week before, when 16 unvaccinated people again made up the majority at about 73 percent.
The bed crunch facing hospitals statewide also continues at Cheshire Medical, with an average of two to 10 people waiting in the emergency department for a bed "at any given time," according to Chief Operating Officer Kathy Willbarger.
Additionally, the hospital saw another slight uptick in its percent positivity rate, the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.
During the week ending Dec. 19, Cheshire Medical reported a rate of 21.1 percent, compared to the week prior when it was 21 percent. The week before that — Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 — the hospital reported a positivity rate of 20.1 percent.
Cheshire Medical continues to urge people to practice COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick and washing hands frequently, especially as New Hampshire sees its highest case rates to date.
Those who haven’t done so are also encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.