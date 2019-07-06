Russell Arpin has joined Cheshire Medical Center in Keene as a PA-C to the Orthopaedic Department.
Arpin holds a Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Franklin Pierce University in Lebanon, and a Bachelor of Science in Health Science from Franklin Pierce University in Rindge.
Orthopaedics is the broad-based medical and surgical specialty dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries of the musculoskeletal system.
The Orthopaedic Department at the Cheshire Medical Center cares for patients of all ages and offers comprehensive care and treatment options for existing conditions, sports injuries and accidents.
Cheshire Medical Center is a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate providing care to communities in the Monadnock Region.