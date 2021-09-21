With flu season fast approaching, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene is hosting three drive-thru flu shot clinics in the coming weeks for its patients.
The clinic dates are Sept. 25, Oct. 9 and Oct. 23 — all Saturdays — from 8 a.m. to noon at the Court Street campus. Appointments are required, according to a news release from the hospital Tuesday.
Local health experts have said flu shots, as well as getting vaccinated against COVID-19, are critical amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
If this year’s influenza season is severe — which can be caused by inadequate vaccination rates, more virulent strains, or both — emergency departments and intensive-care units could become strained with flu and COVID-19 patients.
"Since symptoms of the flu can be similar to COVID-19, getting a flu shot is extremely important. It's important that we all do our part to help protect our community. Getting your flu shot is one thing you can do," Kristen Lippincott-Battey, nurse and clinical leader of family medicine and pediatrics at Cheshire Medical, said in the release.
The influenza vaccine — which is also available at pharmacies and doctor’s offices — changes slightly each year to keep up with flu strains, as they are constantly evolving.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending one of two different injectable vaccines or the nasal vaccination this year and says anyone 6 months or older, with rare exceptions, should get vaccinated.
Patients can schedule an appointment for the Cheshire Medical clinics through the portal at myDH.org or by calling their primary care provider's office.
Those with appointments should enter at Cheshire Medical's main entrance and drive to the right side of the building to await further instructions, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell.