Cheshire Medical Center will be offering Pfizer booster shots for established and eligible patients next week. This will be Cheshire Medical Center’s first booster shot clinic for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Heather Atwell, a spokeswoman for the hospital.
The drive-through clinic is scheduled for Oct. 23 and will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the hospital’s main campus, according to a news release from Matthew Barone, director of marketing and communications for the hospital. Patients should schedule an appointment in advance by contacting their primary-care provider’s office.
The booster will be available for patients who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are 65 years of age or older; 18 or older and living in long-term care settings; 18 to 64 with underlying conditions; or 18 to 64 and at in increased risk of COVID-19 exposure due to occupational or institutional environment.
Patients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card or certificate with them to their booster-shot appointment, the release says.
Established patients can also schedule flu shots for the same clinic from 8 a.m. to noon, the release says. When vaccines first became available, it was recommended to wait two weeks after receiving any other inoculation before getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but evidence shows it is safe to receive a flu shot and COVID vaccine at the same time, according to the release.
For more information, visit cheshiremed.org/vaccine.