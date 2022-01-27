Cheshire Medical Center started offering monoclonal antibody treatment to a small number of its COVID-19 outpatients Wednesday, a strategy aimed at helping halt the progress of the viral disease for those at high risk of developing severe complications.
And starting next week, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate also will offer an oral antiviral pill — another option for COVID-19 outpatients who are more likely to suffer from serious coronavirus symptoms.
However, both of these treatments will be offered in limited supplies for now, as the drugs are strapped nationwide.
"It's a soft rollout," Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical, said Thursday.
This is the second time the Keene hospital has offered monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb). It was first available last summer, but Khole said due to low case numbers at the time, the hospital decided to shut down the service.
Up until this point, the only other hospital within the health system to offer mAb was Alice-Peck Day in Lebanon. Locally, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough also uses mAb to treat select patients.
The goal of both treatments is to prevent people with COVID-19 who are at high risk of getting very sick from needing hospitalization, such as those with underlying medical conditions. Those at risk with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 are able to receive treatment following a positive test result.
Monoclonal antibodies (mAb), used on outpatients and administered intravenously, are laboratory-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies that can restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells.
This means mAb treatments can block the virus from entering cells in the body and limit the amount of virus within the body, leading to milder symptoms and a decreased risk of hospitalization.
The treatment — administered one time, taking about two hours — is approved for anyone 12 and older, but Cheshire Medical will only be offering it to those who are at least 18 years-old. As of Thursday, the hospital had treated two patients using mAb, according to Khole.
Certain types of this medication, which were given emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, worked on other COVID-19 variants, but have been deemed ineffective against omicron.
However, Khole said that the one Cheshire Medical administers — sotrovimab — does protect people from the highly contagious strain, which is now dominant in New Hampshire and beyond.
The oral antiviral pill, Pfizer's Paxlovid, works by slowing down and disrupting viral replication, allowing the immune system to fight off the virus more easily.
This is also effective against omicron, Khole noted, but it might not mix well with other medications someone is already taking.
The qualifications for each type of treatment are more or less the same: People with mild to moderate COVID-19 and with high risk of developing severe complications are eligible.
But, Paxlovid must be administered within five days of symptom onset, where as mAb can be given within 10 days.
And with limited supplies of both drugs for now, Khole said this, among other determinants, will be a factor in who receives which treatment.
The drugs are allocated to the hospitals via the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. Last week, Khole said Cheshire Medical asked for 12 doses of mAb, and received six.
For Paxlovid, Khole said the entire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health system is expected to receive 40 treatment courses — each patient receives five-days worth of medicine — biweekly, and Cheshire Medical will get a portion of that.
"That is where the logistics come into play, where you’re trying to use standardized, national risk stratification guidelines … to make it a really equitable process to the best of our abilities," he said.
The National Institutes of Health released a four-tier system to help hospitals determine which patients should be treated if the hospital does not have enough of the drugs for everyone who qualifies.
For example, those who are 75 and older and aren't vaccinated are at the highest risk, placing them in the institutes' top tier. The bottom tier includes vaccinated individuals at severe risk of disease, defined as people 65 and older and those younger than 65 with clinical risk factors.
"It's not based on saying we're going to give all these drugs to unvaccinated people and not the vaccinated," Khole said. "It's based on the risk."
He added that neither of these treatments are a replacement for vaccinations or booster shots, and will not provide any sort of long-lasting immunity against the virus.
"If you get treated for the flu, does that mean you will not get the flu a month from now? Not really ... ," Khole said. "Even if you're diagnosed and treated with monoclonal or Paxlovid, it doesn't mean you have a 'get out of jail free card' to drop all your mitigation measures."
Cheshire Medical is limiting the availability of both treatments to the hospital's patients, or people who test positive for the viral disease at its Court Street campus.
If someone tests positive through the hospital and meet the other criteria for treatment, they will be contacted directly, according to Khole. If someone is a patient of Cheshire Medical but receives a positive test elsewhere, they should contact their primary-care provider to discuss treatment options.
Ultimately, though, Khole said the best way to protect yourself and others — especially if you are at high risk of developing complications — is to get vaccinated and boosted.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit vaccines.nh.gov or call the state's hotline at 2-1-1.