Cheshire Medical Center has loosened its visitation policy as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in New Hampshire, the Keene hospital announced in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The revised policy, which went into effect Monday, allows up to two visitors at a time for inpatients and emergency department patients. Those at the hospital for outpatient procedures can have one visitor. Children, similarly, can have two visitors for inpatient procedures and one for outpatient.
For surgical services, one visitor is allowed until the patient is taken into prep, according to the hospital’s website. Outpatient prenatal and postpartum patients can also have one visitor with them, while those in labor can have two.
If a patient is believed or confirmed to have COVID-19, no visitors are allowed except for patients who require a caregiver or are in compassionate care, pediatrics or in labor. These exemptions must still be approved by the patient’s care team.
Patients at the end of their lives have no limits on visitors, the website says.
Previously, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, visitors were prohibited from buildings on the hospital campus, with certain exceptions.
More information on the updated policy is available at cheshiremed.org/patients-visitors/visiting-policy.