Inspired by the efforts of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has launched a new award for staff who have gone out of their way to help during a crisis, the hospital announced Tuesday.
The RISE (Resolve, Integrity, Sacrifice, Exceptional Services) to the Occasion award’s first recipients are Dr. Aalok Khole and Mary Pierce — both of whom were at the forefront of the hospital’s coronavirus response.
Khole and Pierce received their awards April 26 during an internal ceremony with the hospital’s senior operations team.
“We’ve honored Aalok and Mary with this award to recognize their excellence — for going well above in their roles in this organization,” CEO Dr. Don Caruso said in a news release Tuesday about the award.
Khole, an infectious-disease physician, and Pierce, a registered nurse and infection preventionist, joined the Cheshire Medical team only a few months before the hospital had its first patient with COVID-19.
The pair’s strategy for infection prevention during the pandemic included curbing the virus’ entry and spread in the hospital through masking, personal protective equipment, screening protocols and having dedicated rooms for COVID-19 patients, as well as determining how to treat COVID-19 patients while keeping staff safe.
Khole and Pierce also took in data and guidance from federal, state and private entities, the release says, which was then used to adapt the hospital’s COVID-19 guidance.
This work is in addition to their individual roles within the hospital.
Along with consulting with patients, Khole serves as the physician lead for several hospital initiatives, consisting of Cheshire’s outpatient antimicrobial therapy program, epidemiology and infectious control program and antimicrobial stewardship program, the release says.
Pierce helps protect patients and staff from hospital-acquired infections and also assists with antimicrobial stewardship and data analytics, according to Cheshire Medical.
Moving forward, the RISE to the Occasion Award will be given in situations that, like a pandemic, put pressure on the hospital, the release says.