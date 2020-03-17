Cheshire Medical Center is barring all visitors from its Keene campus to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.
The restrictions include patient rooms, general waiting areas, emergency departments, clinics and hospital cafe, Matthew Barone, spokesman for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate, said in an email Tuesday morning.
Those with doctor's appointments are still able to keep appointments at this time, but only the patients themselves will be allowed into the facility.
"We recognize the valuable role that family members and visitors play in the healing process and appreciate that these restrictions may cause challenges for our patients and their families," he said. "Thank you for your understanding and adherence to these policies as part of our continued efforts to keep our patients, visitors and workforce protected and healthy during this time."
The hospital's care teams will use discretion in specific circumstances, he noted, such as end-of-life care, disruptive behavior patients and labor and delivery patients.
The hospital's conference and community space is also not available for the public's use until further notice. Events open to the public or community groups have been canceled.
Barone reiterated those who suspect they may have symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough or shortness of breath — and have traveled internationally, visited a location with active community transmission, or come in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, should call their primary care provider for a phone screening.
To reach a primary care provider at Cheshire Medical, call 354-5400. Those who don't have a primary care provider can call the state's hotline at 211.