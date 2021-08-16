Cheshire Medical Center has tightened its visitation policy again, due to "substantial" community transmission of COVID-19 in Cheshire County and the rise in cases.
As of Monday, the Keene hospital has shifted from its "green" policy to "yellow," under which visitors are limited to one or two people depending on the circumstances of their visit. If a patient is confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, there can be no visitors, except for caregivers or for patients who are in compassionate care (end-of-life care), are children or are in labor.
For patients who don't have COVID-19, the yellow policy allows one visitor at a time for inpatients or those in the emergency department, as well as for patients in the hospital for surgery. Visitors are discouraged for people receiving outpatient procedures.
Children, meanwhile, can have two parents or guardians present during inpatient stays at Cheshire Medical, and one present for outpatient visits. One visitor will be permitted for both outpatient prenatal visits and postpartum visits, but during labor, two visitors are allowed.
Patients at the end of their lives can have up to two visitors at one time.
In late June, after seeing a decrease in COVID cases locally, the hospital changed its visitation policy from "yellow" to "green." Under the "green" policy, two visitors were permitted for inpatients and those in the emergency department, and people in the hospital for outpatient procedures could have one. There were also no visitor limits for patients receiving end-of-life care.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker lists every county in New Hampshire as having substantial community transmission of the novel coronavirus, except Coos County, which is listed at the top of the agency's four-rung ranking system at "high."
More information on the updated policy is available at cheshiremed.org/patients-visitors/visiting-policy.