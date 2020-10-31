Long-time Democratic State Rep. John Mann will face a challenge from Republican Rich Nalevanko Tuesday in the race for Cheshire County House District 2, which covers Alstead, Marlow and Surry.
Mann, 81, has lived in Alstead for the past 13 years. The Cambridge, Mass., native earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College, where he majored in physics. After that, he spent four years serving in the U.S. Navy and later earned a master’s degree in teaching from the Harvard School of Education.
For around a decade, he worked for IBM as a systems engineer, and later as a programmer for the company, and then worked for Digital Equipment until the company went under, when he accepted a buy-out. Prior to starting at IBM, and again after leaving Digital Equipment, Mann worked as a high school math teacher at several schools.
He has served as a state representative for four terms and is now seeking his fifth.
If elected to a new term, Mann says he has two top priorities. The first is to promote energy efficiency for New Hampshire homes. But that doesn’t just mean urging people to install energy-efficient appliances; he wants to encourage full home overhauls as a means of cutting down on the amount of energy Granite Staters consume to heat and cool their residences.
“It’s a major improvement in reducing the amount of fuel that you have to buy to heat the house,” he said. “You’d get a lot of jobs out of that. We spend a lot of money on fuel; I think it’s like 135 million gallons of fuel every year, and 40 percent of our homes are heated by oil. So it’s a major opportunity.”
He says this effort could take the form of incentives and that in addition to allowing homeowners to save money, it would also promote job creation and would be a small step toward tackling the threat of climate change.
His second priority is to preserve American jobs. He worries that increases in automation are taking jobs from the middle class. The solution, he said, is to create new jobs — or, invoking a key platform point of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, to establish a universal basic income, a recurring payment that would be given to every American.
“That wouldn’t [cover] everything, but you wouldn’t have to have a job that was sufficient to pay your whole living expenses ... you could sort of hybridize,” he said. “Money for the basic income would come from the factories and from Amazon, the people that are making billions of dollars and saving money. They can give a share of their earnings.”
Meanwhile, he said the state also needs to do more to assist Granite Staters with health care. One way he said this could be achieved is by approving family leave legislation that would allow people to take time off work when they’re ill or when they need to care for a sick family member. However, he also noted that the needs of businesses should be considered, particularly those that are so small that losing an employee for an extended period of time could become a huge problem.
Nalevanko, a 73-year-old Alstead resident, says he grew up in the Pittsburgh area but lived abroad, including in Europe and Asia, for several years, and also resided in other parts of the U.S. before settling in New Hampshire.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and a master’s in finance from the University of Pittsburgh. He retired from a long career as an executive with Mobil after the company merged with Exxon, and he also served as a fellow at the Royal Society of Arts and Manufacturing in the United Kingdom.
As a self-described conservative, traditional Republican, Nalevanko called himself “pro-life,” pro-First and Second Amendment, and anti-tax. He said he believes that small government is best and that many people who he’s spoken with on the campaign trail have said they just wish government would leave them be.
“Looking at the Legislature’s record over the last couple of years, there’s been a push to increase taxes and erode Second Amendment rights, and even First Amendment rights, and to expand rules and regulations at the expense of individual freedoms,” he said, adding that these are concerning trends.
He said he’s focused on New Hampshire’s economy, particularly the small businesses that make up the state’s “backbone,” and how to encourage growth in that realm. He said he’s in favor of eliminating taxes for small businesses and “taking a hard look” at rules and regulations that might impede growth.
When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nalevanko said he feels that so far, New Hampshire has handled the crisis well, but that there is a lot of misinformation floating around. And he said there should be more transparency in the process by which information about the pandemic is reported.
Speaking about health care more generally, Nalevanko said he would be supportive of measures that would help expand the state’s ability to train more doctors. He also said he would be in favor of incentivizing doctors to practice general medicine, saying the tendency now is for young physicians to pursue specialties.
In addition, he said he would like to see the Legislature take greater responsibility for overseeing the implementation of the laws it passes. Too often, he said, state agencies have too much of a role in developing the specifics of how legislation is put into effect.
After they’re passed, Nalevanko said, laws are “turned over to one or another bureaucracy, they write the rules and regulations and implementation language and the Legislature moves on to other things.”