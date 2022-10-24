Competing for Cheshire County House District 2 on Nov. 8, N.H. Rep. Dru Fox and Wesley Felix, both Keene residents, share concerns about skyrocketing energy costs while differing when it comes to reproductive rights.
Fox, a Democrat and retired school administrator, is seeking a second term, and said she wishes there was more unity among state legislators.
“We have the far right controlling all the decisions for the people of New Hampshire,” she said. “There used to be a time we could reach across the aisle, and that’s not happening anymore.”
Felix, a Republican and owner of Precision Sign Installation in Keene, voiced similar sentiments.
Cheshire House District 2 covers Keene’s Ward 3.
With fuel and energy costs high, Fox, 68, said Granite Staters need relief on their bills. To help, she said it’s important that New Hampshire becomes less dependent on fossil fuels and takes advantage of renewable resources.
“I think people are having to make a decision between putting fuel in the tank or paying their electric bill, or putting food on the table, and that’s just wrong,” she said.
Felix, 48, agreed and added that with overall inflation, it’s hard for people to afford their utility bills.
“When you have three mouths to feed and milk is more than the price of gasoline, there’s a problem there,” he said.
Felix added that he doesn’t have any specific legislation in mind yet to help combat energy costs, but that he would go to Concord “with a fair and balanced mind.”
He said he supports the use of renewable resources but thinks New Hampshire should transition slowly from fossil fuels and shouldn’t shy away from their use.
With regards to abortion, Felix said he does not personally support the procedure but would be open to compromise.
“On abortion, my stance is irrelevant,” he said. “If I am going to be put into the position to be a part of the government body, it’s not about me but what the community can benefit from. I don’t like abortion, period.”
Current legislation in New Hampshire prohibits abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy. There are exceptions to save a woman’s life or for fetuses with fatal anomalies.
Felix said he believes the cutoff should be earlier but that he’s open to what others have to say on the matter.
Fox, by contrast, said she doesn’t think there should be any restrictions on abortion and she would support codifying reproductive rights in the state constitution.
“I definitely think a decision like that should remain between a woman and her physician,” she said. “The government doesn’t have any place in making a decision like that.”
Fox said she thinks the state needs to double down on public education support and added that New Hampshire’s Education Freedom Accounts are siphoning away money needed for public schools.
“First, we need to protect public education, and once we can find a way to do that we can stop this extreme movement,” she said. “We can then refocus on how to support and pay for equitable public education.”
The Education Freedom Accounts provide grants to be used to pay some of a child’s expenses at a private school. Backers say they offer more choices for families who want their children out of public school but can’t afford private-school tuition.
The N.H. Department of Education reported that as of Sept. 9, the one-year-old program was serving 3,025 students, most of whom were already attending private school.
Felix, who said he supports the Education Freedom Accounts, said private schools tend to have fewer students in each classroom and this can allow teachers to be more diligent with instruction. Further he said a drawback to public schools is that parents don’t get as much input into what is being taught.
“I’m for private schools,” he said. “I would love to be for public schools also, but when it comes to that you have no say where your tax dollars are going to.”
Fox stressed the need for affordable child care. When parents don’t have daycare options for their kids, this limits their ability to work, which in turn affects the economy. She added the state could do more by providing incentives for child care workers. Further, she said she is “not opposed to” universal child care.
Felix, who has three children in the Keene School District, said he would like to see the state seek federal dollars to help fund child care centers.
