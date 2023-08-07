SWANZEY — The 83rd Cheshire Fair concluded its four-day run on Sunday, and fair staff said it was a great turnout of people of all ages taking part.
Russ Fiorey, Cheshire Fair treasurer, estimated that just under 25,000 people attended the fair, which ran Thursday through Sunday. Although overcast skies blotted out the sun for Friday’s festivities, warm weather and blue skies Saturday and Sunday helped balance out attendance and attracted lots of people to the area to make for an “above average year.”
“The fair brings a lot of revenue,” he said. “The hotels are all full, the bed and breakfasts are all full, the restaurants are all full. We bring a lot of business to the community.”
Fair-goers Sunday were given the chance to take a seat on several thrill rides, including the Fire Ball, which rockets passengers in a loop. Those in the mood for a more classic adventure were given the option to take a more leisurely ride on a Ferris wheel.
Those looking for a bite to eat had a fair share of vendors to choose from, such as Yahso Jamaican Grille, Frisky Cow Gelato, Kona Ice and Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen.
A wide array of shows and friendly competitions large and small were also on display for attendees. Sheep, cattle and horse shows were featured as well as several ox pulling competitions, where duos of oxen, some weighing more than 3,000 pounds, took turns hauling heavy loads.
For John and Sharon Zagar, Sunday marked the first time they attended the Cheshire Fair. Sharon said they moved to the area about five years ago.
“I like it,” said Sharon. “I love the domestic animals and the farm animals.”
Amanda and Adam Perry, of Antrim, attended Sunday with their two children, Warren, 3, and Loriana, 4. Amanda said that they try to attend as a family each year.
After just seeing some of the fair animals, Warren and Loriana were eager to go on some of the rides.
Kathy Hill of Temple watched a juggling show with her three grandchildren, Brynn, 9, Theodore and Eleanore, both 5.
“He was amazing,” said Kathy after having just witnessed Janoah “The Jester” Bailin juggle three machetes atop a large unicycle.
“I couldn’t even look until he actually juggled,” Theodore said.
Fiorey said the fair tends to draw people from a 50-mile radius of the fairgrounds on Route 12 in Swanzey.
“A huge percentage are from Keene and they go every year,” he said, adding that many others come from farther out to see what entertainment lies in store. “All of social media has helped a lot, it gets the word out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.