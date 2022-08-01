NORTH SWANZEY — The 82nd Cheshire Fair will include a full mix of animals, shows, food, music and activities Thursday through Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a cancellation of the event in 2020 and curtailed offerings last year.
The only thing missing this year will be the poultry, which are being excluded because of avian flu, said Laurie Burt, a fair manager.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture puts out news releases when domestic birds get the disease. So far, it has reported only one such incident in the state, which involved a backyard flock in Rockingham County this spring. The USDA also has a national map, updated in mid-July, which shows 59 cases of the disease in wild birds this year in New Hampshire. Most of these birds were waterfowl and none of the cases were in Cheshire County. The state has recommended against poultry shows in New Hampshire as a precaution.
At the fairgrounds on Route 12 Monday, workers were busy making preparations for the livestock, and other attractions, that will be at this year's fair.
“We’re having a midway with rides, we’re having all kinds of 4-H shows, we’re having animal shows, we’ve got full entertainment this year,” she said. “We have beef cattle, dairy cattle, we have a milking parlor, we have draft horses, oxen, sheep, goats and bunnies.”
There will also be tractor pulls, a demolition derby and dog performances. There will be a tent full of butterflies. Plants are placed in the enclosure and butterflies are then brought in while in a dormant state and then released, Burt said.
Fairs were canceled around the state in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, instead of a full fair, organizers decided instead to host the first-ever Cheshire Ag Days, a scaled-back event more focused on farming.
Burt said she’s looking forward to a return to normalcy for the fair this year, and expects the event to attract people from out of the area, including those who will camp on-site in motor homes.
“It feels wonderful to return to a normal fair,” she said. “If the weather cooperates with us, we should have a banner year.
“You can already see everybody is excited. There are new vendors wanting to come in. It makes you feel good. It really does.”
Some of the off-beat events tend to be crowd favorites such as the frying-pan toss, a female-dominated event where competitors vie to see who can throw a skillet the longest distance, and the pig scramble, where people try to catch piglets in a grain bag.
Participants are given directions on how to capture the pigs without doing them harm, although some animal rights activists have objected to the event in the past.
“You go into a fenced-in area and the piglets are let loose,” Burt said. “If you catch it, you get to keep it. We have quite a few children who enter.”
Contestants fill out an application to make sure they live on a property where they can keep a pig.
“There is a litany. We don’t just let some child living in an apartment house take a pig home and let the mother freak out on us.”
It’s harder to catch a pig than you might think. They may weigh as much as 40 pounds.
“Have you ever tried to catch a pig?” Burt asked. “Pigs are very fast. They squeal when you touch them. If you’re afraid of pigs at all, most people jump back when they squeal.”
Burt, who lives in Westmoreland, owns five pigs herself, but no longer chases them.
“I actually call the neighbor and scream a lot when my pigs get out,” she said. “I don’t run. My running days are over. I ask my neighbor, ‘Can you help me get this pig back in?”
General admission for the fair at 247 Monadnock Highway in North Swanzey is $12, children 5-11 is $5, seniors 65 and older are $5, military with an ID are free as are children ages 4 and younger. On Thursday, children 11 and under are free and seniors are free on Sunday.
The fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for Sunday, when it concludes at 8 p.m. More details and a full schedule of events are available at www.cheshirefair.org.
