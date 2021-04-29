SWANZEY — After a pandemic-related hiatus last year, the Cheshire Fair is returning this summer as a three-day agricultural event, the fair's organizer announced Thursday.
This year's fair — scheduled for Aug. 6-8 — will be a modified version of the annual event to observe COVID-19 safety protocols, the Cheshire Fair Association said in a news release. It will be the event's 82nd edition.
Held each summer at the fairgrounds on Monadnock Highway (Route 12) in Swanzey, the fair is an agricultural festival that also features carnival rides, games, live entertainment, a demolition derby and food vendors.
Some of those amenities will remain part of this year's event, including horse and ox pulls, animal shows, and truck and tractor pulls, according to the fair association. The organization is also arranging other entertainment and a limited number of food vendors, it said.
However, the event will not include carnival rides and other amusement stalls, known as the midway, to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the fair association said.
"Although we know that many of you will be disappointed with their absence, we feel we will be able to better maintain safety precautions without the midway," the organization stated in its release. "We hope that next year they will be back as usual."